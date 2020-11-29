Andre Russell was at his vintage best during Colombo Kings’ clash against Galle Gladiators in Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2020. With rain affecting the major part of the game, the game was reduced to a five-over affair with Colombo Kings put onto bat first. Andre Russell was promoted to the opening slot, and he indeed didn’t disappoint. He went after the Galle bowlers from the outset as another storm was seen after the rain. The likes of Mohammad Amir and Shahid Afridi looked utterly clueless as the ball was flying all over the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium in Hambantota. Shahid Afridi Leads Galle Gladiators in Inaugural Edition of Lanka Premier League.

As a result, he brought up a fifty off just 14 balls – third-joint fastest half-century in T20 history. In total, the Caribbean dasher scored an unbeaten 65 from 19 balls as Colombo Kings advanced to 96/1 in their allotted five overs. Galle never really looked like chasing the target as they could only post 62/2 – losing the game by 34 runs. However, the stand-out performer remained Andre Russell who received the Man of the Match award for his blistering knock. Netizens were also mighty impressed with Russell as they heaped praises on the veteran. Have a look how they reacted!

Mayhem!!

Andre Russell hammers 65 off 19 balls, Colombo Kings make 96 to win five-over shootout https://t.co/qJ0ulMSVGB pic.twitter.com/qwmzHPPuxP — Truth First - Lanka (@ApiWenuwen) November 29, 2020

Memes In Action!!

So you thought getting Andre Russell finished the Kings? That’s not how Kings behave. They keep fighting. P.S. I thought the game was over too. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/dQm3jtJ0Hn — Sameera (@sameera79) November 26, 2020

Brute Force!!

Scintillating Knocks!!

Andre Russell scores 65 runs in 19 balls (including 4 sixes and 9 fours) 💥💥#LPL2020 pic.twitter.com/9fNflEzP0s — KKR Forever (@KKR_Forever) November 28, 2020

50 Off Just 14!!

Andre Russell 💪 53 (14) 4 × 8 6 × 3 Played like allien Russell 💪 muscle #LPL20 || #Russell pic.twitter.com/NAhwX91f0s — Sai Raina Official (@_Im_sai_) November 28, 2020

Staggering Striking!!

Andre Russell 🔥 53 from Just 14 Balls Stike Rate - 378 3rd Fastest T20 Fifty.#CKvGG #LPL2020 pic.twitter.com/zJmPwwMtvC — C H I K U U 💔 (@Aruna_____) November 28, 2020

With this victory, Colombo Kings advanced to the pinnacle of the team standings with two wins from as many games. They’ll like to extend their winning run against Dambulla Viiking on December 1. At the same time, Gladiators have lost their first two games in LPL 2020, and they need to rectify their mistakes soon. They’ll next take the field against Kandy Tuskers on November 30.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 29, 2020 09:05 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).