Lahore, November 11: Asad Shafiq, Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Amir have been excluded from Pakistan's 35-man squad announced on Wednesday for their tour of New Zealand in December-January. The tour consists of three T20Is and two Tests. Newly appointed all-format captain Babar Azam will lead the team while uncapped players who have received call-ups are fast bowler Amad Butt, 25, batsmen Danish Aziz and Imran Butt, both aged 24, and 19-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman Rohail Nazir. Wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan has been named vice-captain in Tests while all-rounder Shadab Khan has been named Babar's deputy for T20Is.

"I want to congratulate uncapped Amad Butt, Danish Aziz, Imran Butt and Rohail Nazir who have impressed the selectors with their form, technique, temperament and ability to secure places in the 35-player pool," said head coach Misbah-ul-Haq in a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) statement. Asia Cup 2020 Not Cancelled, Claims Ehsan Mani; PCB Chief Says 'He is Yet to Hear About it from ACC'.

The first T20I will be played on December 18 in Auckland followed by the second T20I in Hamilton on December 20. The third match will be played in Napier on December 22, after which the first Test while start on December 26 in Mount Maunganui. The second Test will be played in Christchurch from January 3.

Squad: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, Tests), Shadab Khan (vice-captain, T20Is), Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood, Zeeshan Malik, Azhar Ali, Danish Aziz, Fawad Alam, Haider Ali, Haris Sohail, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imran Butt, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Rohail Nazir, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Usman Qadir, Yasir Shah, Zafar Gohar, Amad Butt, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Musa, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sohail Khan and Wahab Riaz.

