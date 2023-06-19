Birmingham, June 19: Former Australian Test captain Mark Taylor feels there was not any issue in England pacer Ollie Robinson's aggressive send-off to Australia batter and centurion Usman Khawaja on Day 3 of the ongoing first Ashes Test. During Australia's first innings on Sunday, Robinson successfully dismissed Khawaja for 141 and gave a raucous send-off to the batter while celebrating, which might have involved some abusive words. The English paceman received significant criticism for a lack of class, but Taylor did not join the critics when asked for his thoughts on the controversial incident. Ollie Robinson Gives Aggressive Send-Off to Usman Khawaja After Dismissing Him With ‘Brumbella’ Field During Ashes 2023 Test, Video Viral.

"I don't think there was that much in it, to be totally honest.? He's obviously excited to get a wicket. He got a very crucial wicket," Taylor told Wide World of Sports.

"It was interesting that when Ussie (Usman Khawaja) went we lost 4-14 and they bowled us out pretty quickly. So, they knew the role and the importance of getting Ussie out in a situation where he was the anchor, the spine of our innings. It was a big wicket. I didn't see too much more in it than that, to be honest.

"You're playing ?in an Ashes contest where two sides are going hard at it. Obviously, I'll leave that to the umpires and the match referee to sort out. You want a good, tough contest, but obviously, there's parameters ... I'll leave the umpire and the match referees to sort that out," he added.

England were 28/2 at Stumps on Day 3, leading by 35, after they bowled Australia out for 386 in their first innings.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2023 02:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).