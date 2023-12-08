Pakistan leggie Abrar Ahmed has suffered a discomfort in his right leg on the third day of the four-day warm-up match against Prime Minister’s XI. As a result, the 25-year-old was taken off the field. “Following his complaint, Abrar was sent for an MRI scan. Further details will be shared in due course after the medical panel assesses the MRI reports,” stated PCB in a statement. PSL 2024: List of Players Retained by All Franchises Ahead of Player Draft.

Abrar bowled a total of 27 overs so far in the game against Prime Minister's XI. The four-day game was scheduled as part of Pakistan’s preparation ahead of their three-match Test series against Australia, which is set to take place from December 14 to January 7, 2024.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister's XI, reached 367 for 4 in their first innings at stumps on day three at Manuka Oval, still 24 runs behind the tourists with the final day's play almost certain to bring a draw. Pakistan captain Shan Masood resumed from his overnight tally of 156 to add 45 more runs to his score, reaching his third first-class double hundred. He ended with an unbeaten 201 from 298 deliveries, including 14 boundaries and a maximum.

Pakistan declared the innings after Khurram Shahzad was run out courtesy of a direct hit by Nathan McSweeney, with the scorecard reading 391-9 in 116.2 overs.

With a composed century in the tour match against Pakistan, Matt Renshaw increased his prospects of being called up for a Test recall and raised the stakes for who will succeed David Warner after he departs. With an undefeated 136, the 27-year-old outscored other candidates for the soon-to-be vacant Australia Test opener's position. Cricket Australia Issues Apology for Racist Term Displayed on Scoreboard During Pakistan’s Warm-Up Test Against Prime Minister’s XI.

First-choice fast bowlers Shaheen Shah Afridi, Hasan Ali, and Mohammad Wasim had been rested by Pakistan, while spinner Abrar left the tour match on Friday due to what looked to be a calf muscle injury.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 08, 2023 04:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).