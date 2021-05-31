After two gruelling weeks of quarantine, Australia cricketers including Steve Smith, Pat Cummins, David Warner and Glenn Maxwell returned to Australia and met their loved ones in Sydney. It was a moment of joy amidst tears shed by the players, who haven't met their families and loved ones since travelling to India early April for the Indian Premier League. “It was nice to know that we were getting home that’s for sure," fast bowler Jason Behrendorff, one of the Australian cricketers to come out of quarantine, said. Sports News | IPL 14: 'Cummins Just out of Quarantine, No Decision Yet on His Participation'

He added, “It’s always tough being stuck somewhere, and knowing that we’re able to get home was a relief, and now we’re out of quarantine, I can’t wait to get home and see my family.” However, the best part of it all was Pat Cummins coming out of the hotel and catching up with partner Becky Boston, who is pregnant. Australian sports journalist Chloe-Amanda Bailey took to Twitter to share the video.

Chloe-Amanda Bailey's tweet

Video of the day! After eight weeks away for the IPL, Pat Cummins finally leaves hotel quarantine and reunites with his pregnant partner Becky. All the feels! pic.twitter.com/YA3j98zJId — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) May 31, 2021

Daniel's tweet

Although they have returned home and reunited with their families and friends, it wouldn't last for much long since they would be preparing themselves for a tour of the West Indies in the month of July. Earlier it was decided that the remainder of IPL 2021 would be played in the UAE.

