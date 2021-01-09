India have been struggling in the third Test of the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Series, at the Sydney Cricket Ground, but one man has emerged out of all that with flying colours. After playing key role in all three departments, Ravindra Jadeja has been at it again. He had 4/62, ran out Steven Smith, and batted with the tail despite a thumb injury for a valiant 28 not out. Twitterati praise Ravindra Jadeja for his bowling effort on Day 2

It has been a great journey from Jadeja. Just over a decade ago, he was hit for six consecutive sixes in the 2010 T20 World Cup, earning himself much ridicule – including the moniker of 'Sir Jadeja' from Indian fans. Now, he has established himself as one of the greatest all-rounders of all time. Ravindra Jadeja runs out Steve Smith with a spectacular throw

This is not an exaggeration. While the difference between batting and bowling averages does not guarantee quality, a value of almost 12 is quite substantial. With a cut-off of 2,000 runs and 200 wickets, only three men – all of them legends – have a bigger difference. Jadeja is a mere 46 runs away from that 2,000-200 double.

Player Matches Runs Batting Average Wickets Bowling Average Average Difference Sobers 93 8,032 57.78 235 34.03 23.75 Kallis 166 13,289 55.37 292 32.65 22.72 Imran 88 3,807 37.69 362 22.81 14.88 Jadeja 51* 1,954* 36.18* 220* 24.32* 11.86*

Another remarkable aspect of Jadeja's career is the way the difference in his batting and bowling averages has increased over time – especially the former. From 24.15 after 10 Tests, the number has shot up to 35.66 after 50 – and rose a bit more in the 51st.

Stage of career Runs Batting average Wickets Bowling average Average difference 10 Tests 314 24.15 39 28.87 -4.72 20 Tests 624 24.00 85 23.52 0.48 30 Tests 1,051 28.40 142 23.12 5.28 40 Tests 1,404 31.20 190 23.55 7.65 50 Tests 1,926 35.66 216 24.48 11.18 51st Test* 1,954* 36.18* 220* 24.32* 11.86*

It has been a steady rise so far – and there is every reason to believe that he will continue to do better.

