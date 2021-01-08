Ravindra Jadeja pulled India back into the contest with four wickets on day 2 of the IND vs AUS third Test match. Jadeja first removed Marnus Labuschagne and followed it with three more wickets of Matthew Wade, Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon. His wickets brought India back into the match after Labuschagne and Steve Smith threatened to take the game away from the visitors with a century-run stand. Twitterati was all praise for the spinner as his three wickets helped India make a comeback in the Test. India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 2 Live Score Updates.

Jadeja removed Labuschagne with the right-hander just nine short of a hundred while Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon departed for ducks and Matthew Wade perished trying to counter-attack. Jadeja, who only bowled three overs on the opening day of the Test match, was the first change bowler for India on Day 2 and struck in his fifth over removing the dangerous Labuschagne, who was out after edging to Ajinkya Rahane at slip.

He again struck three overs later and removed Wade, who was put trying to clear the long rope. Wade was caught by Jasprit Bumrah at mid-on. Pat Cummins fell in Jadeja’s first over post-lunch after yorking himself and Lyon was dismissed in a similar manner after failing to bat a full toss. Twitter was all praise for Jadeja as he picked three quick wickets. Take a look at some top reactions on Twitter.

Suresh Raina Praises Ravindra Jadeja

Tremendous Performance From Ravindra Jadeja

A tremendous performance from Ravindra Jadeja here. We have often asked wickets off him and he's taken them in abundance on a flat deck. Well bowled. — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) January 8, 2021

Jadeja the 'Total Package' is Very Valuable. Period.

Jadeja the bowler is as valuable as the Jadeja the batsman is as valuable as the Jadeja the fielder in this Indian team.#AUSvIND — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) January 8, 2021

That Ball by Jadeja to Remove Marnus Labuschagne

Well Bowled Ravi Jadeja

Well bowled Ravi Jadeja. He Gets the Pat Cummins and bowled out and Picked his third wicket of this Innings. Most successful for india in this innings. Quality Performances by Sir Jadeja. #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/CJ9lfmMs6G — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) January 8, 2021

Jaddu Came As a Surprise for Australia

Ashwin can't take wicket today but Jadeja got two wickets 😀of Marnus Labuschagne and Wade . ... They were prepared for Ashwin but Jaddu came as a surprise for them 😁. #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/51gEPxxhik — Abhi ke Abhi (@mard_tweetwala) January 8, 2021

Ravindra Jadeja India's Most Valuable Player

Need crucial runs, call Ravindra Jadeja. Need crucial wickets, call Ravindra Jadeja. Need brilliance in the field, call Ravindra Jadeja. One of the best all rounder along with Ben Stokes and the Most Valuable Player in the world at the moment. pic.twitter.com/Jl8bS39DcM — Viru Sharma (@183Mirpur) January 8, 2021

Bumrah picked the other two wickets and debutant Navdeep Saini chipped in with another as India pulled Australia back on Day 2. Steve Smith though reached his first Test century in 22 innings and took Australia past the 300-run mark.

