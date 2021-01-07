With the series level 1-1, India and Australia have now moved to Sydney for the third Test match. It is well known that the Melbourne Cricket Ground has been India's most successful venue in Australia. The Sydney Cricket Ground, on the other hand, has produced six draws for them in 12 Test matches. One of them included 2018-19, when India made Australia follow-on. India were already up 2-1, and a rain-hit draw allowed them to win their first Test series in Australia. India vs Australia 3rd Test 2020-21 preview.

India have been involved in three much talked-about incidents during Test matches at Sydney. The first happened in 1947-48, when Bill Brown stepped out of the crease at the non-striker's end. Vinoo Mankad removed the bails without warning him, and Brown had to leave. This was the first instance of the kind in Test cricket. It is still called Mankading. Interestingly, Mankad – and not Brown – received more or less unanimous support, even from Australian captain Don Bradman. India vs Australia 3rd Test 2020-21: Ajinkya Rahane can equal MS Dhoni's record at Sydney.

The other incidents are both from 2007-08. The first involved the two umpires, Steve Bucknor and Mark Benson, who ruled eight wrong decisions in Australia's favour. Following a BCCI appeal, Bucknor was removed from the Perth Test. Neither man officiated in international cricket after 2009.

The other incident was more significant, for the Australians filed a complaint against Harbhajan Singh, accusing him of racism. As per the complaint, Harbhajan had called Andrew Symonds a monkey. Match referee Mike Procter banned Harbhajan for three Tests. BCCI appealed against the verdict, and Harbhajan was cleared during the re-hearing at Adelaide.

