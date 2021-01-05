Stakes will be very high when India and Australia lock horns in the third and New Year Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). With the four-match series being perfectly poised at 1-1, the winner at SCG will get an unassailable 2-1 lead. While India have a chance to retain the Border Gavaskar Trophy, stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane can equal MS Dhoni’s illustrious feat. After taking over the captaincy from Anil Kumble in 2008, Dhoni led India to victory in his four Tests as skipper – becoming the first Indian to do so. India vs Australia 3rd Test 2021 Preview.

However, Rahane can equal the wicket-keeper’s record if India manage to cross the line in the penultimate Test match. So far, Rahane has a 100 percent track record as India’s Test captain. Under his leadership, Team India defeated Australia in 2017, Afghanistan in 2018 and Australia again in 2020. However, the Mumbai-born batsman has some job in hand as India haven’t won a Test in Sydney since 1979. Also, Tim Paine’s troop must be raring to redeem themselves after their humiliating eight-wicket loss in the Boxing day Test match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI.

Notably, Rahane can achieve multiple other records with a high-class batting display in Sydney. By scoring 203 or more runs in the game, he’ll become the fifth India to complete 1000 Test runs down under. Moreover, Rahane has 2891 Test runs to his name in overseas Test matches, and with 109 runs, he’ll become the only 10th Indian to complete 3000 Test runs on foreign soil.

Meanwhile, the third Test gets underway on January 7 and preparations of both sides are on full swing. While dashing opener David Warner is all but likely to feature in Australia’s playing XI, his counterpart Rohit Sharma is set to feature in Indian whites. With veteran pacer Umesh ruled out of the series, the visitors will also welcome yet another debutant in the form of T Natarajan or Navdeep Saini.

