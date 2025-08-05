Australia National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Matches: In their second series after clinching the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25, South Africa will travel to Australia for a white-ball tour, comprising three One-Day Internationals (ODI) and as many T20 Internationals (T20I) between August 10 and August 24. The first leg of the limited-overs tours will see ODIs, and then T20Is, which will be played across three cities. Fans can download the Australia vs South Africa 2025 full schedule in PDF format here. Australia are coming off a successful tour of the West Indies, winning all eight matches, including three Tests and five T20Is, while South Africa visits Down Under after a 2-0 international red-ball series win over hosts Zimbabwe. AUS vs SA 2025: Australia Batter Mitchell Owen Ready To Translate T20I Success to ODIs Against South Africa.

The six international matches will be played across three venues - Marrara Cricket Ground, Cazaly's Stadium, and Great Barrier Reef Arena. Both teams have already announced their squads for T20Is and ODIs, with the Australia national cricket team being led by Mitchell Marsh across both formats, while the South Africa national cricket team will be captained by Aiden Markram and Temba Bavuma, respectively. AUS vs SA 2025: Travis Head, Josh Hazlewood Return As Australia Announce Squad for White Ball Series Against South Africa

Australia vs South Africa 2025 Schedule

Date Match Venue Time (IST) August 10 1st T20I Marrara Cricket Ground, Darwin 2:45 PM August 12 2nd T20I Marrara Cricket Ground, Darwin 2:45 PM August 16 3rd T20I Cazaly's Stadium, Cairns 2:45 PM August 19 1st ODI Cazaly's Stadium, Cairns 10:00 AM August 22 2nd ODI Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay 10:00 AM August 24 3rd ODI Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay 10:00 AM

AUS vs SA 2025 Squads

Australia National Cricket Team T20I Squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matt Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Owen, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa

South Africa National Cricket Team T20I Squad: Aiden Markram (c), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Prenelan Subrayen, Rassie van der Dussen

Australia National Cricket Team ODI Squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Lance Morris, Mitchell Owen, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa

South Africa National Cricket Team ODI Squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram, Senuran Muthusamy, Keshav Maharaj, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Prenelan Subrayen

With the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 taking place next year, this AUS vs SA T20I series will act as a perfect platform for both teams to test out their bench and start preparing for the marquee event in India and Sri Lanka.

