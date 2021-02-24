While the pink ball is known to favour the pacers, England’s batting order was rattled by Indian spinners in the Day-Night Test match at the newly-inaugurated Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad. Axar Patel and Ravi Ashwin hunt in tandem as the Three Lions lost seven wickets inside 100 runs. Local boy Axar Patel was brilliant in particular as England batsmen looked entirely perplexed against him. The left-arm spinner dismissed Jonny Bairstow on the first ball of his spell before sending Zak Crawley, Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer back in the hut. Fans were highly impressed with Patel’s spectacular show as social media got flooded with praises for the spinner. India vs England 3rd Test 2021 Live Score Updates Day 1.

With Ravindra Jadeja ruled out of the series due to a thumb injury, Patel had massive boots to fill, and the all-rounder didn’t disappoint. While he is yet to make a statement with the bat, the spinner has been splendid with the ball. After taking a five-wicket haul on his Test debut in Chennai, the 27-year-old continued his excellent form and ran through England’s batting order yet again. Meanwhile, let’s look at how social media reacted to Patel’s brilliance. Ishant Sharma Plays His 100th Test Match at Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium; Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag & Suresh Raina Lead Congratulatory Wishes.

Sachin Tendulkar Impressed!!

What an over from @akshar2026. Best one of the match so far.#INDvENG — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 24, 2021

Memes In Action!!

#INDvENG Axar Patel removes Jonny Bairstow on first wicket of his bowling spell pic.twitter.com/uOkYQsCu58 — Sudhanshu Ranjan Singh (@memegineers_) February 24, 2021

Four For Axar!!

Indeed A Great Find!!

Brilliance of Axar Patel. 7 in first Test, 4 wickets in this test match so far. I think India found Axar Patel The Test Cricketer in this Test Series. pic.twitter.com/w6jHL6oFUm — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) February 24, 2021

Hilarious!!

Local Boy Dominating Three Lions!!

𝐋ove 𝐁owling on this 𝐖icket 👌 Crawley 👉🏻 LBW b Axar Bairstow 👉🏻 LBW b Axar Stokes 👉🏻 LBW b Axar Local boy Axar Patel is making it count 😎#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #INDvENG — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) February 24, 2021

With the four-match series poised at 1-1 after the first two games, the winner of this contest would take an unassailable 2-1 lead. Moreover, the loser of this contest would get knocked out of the ICC World Test Championship final race. Given the start the home team has got, England aren’t likely to make a comeback. Hence, India should look to take the remaining three wickets quickly before putting up a significant score on the board.

