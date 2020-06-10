Babar Azam Aspires to be Like Virat Kohli, Says ‘I Am Far Behind, I Want to Become Like Him and Win Matches for Pakistan’ (Watch Video)

Babar Azam and Virat Kohli (Photo Credits: Getty)

There have a plethora of comparisons drawn between Virat Kohli and Babar Azam. The cricketing pundits placed their bets on their favourites between the two. But little did we know that the newly crowned ODI captain of the team aspires to be like the Indian cricket skipper Virat Kohli. During a chat with one of the cricketing website, Azam admitted that Kohli is the best player he has ever seen and wishes to play like the Indian cricket captain. Azam also admitted that he is far behind Kohli. Babar Azam Best Batsman Than Virat Kohli on Current Form: England Bowler Adil Rashid (Watch Video).

"He is one of the best players. I am far behind. I have a lot to achieve yet. I will try to become a player like him and win matches for Pakistan and create records," Babar told Cricbuzz. Earlier when he was made the captain of the side, he had asked people to stop comparing him with Virat as they were two different players. The Pakistani skipper also narrated the incident when he saw Shoaib Akhtar for the first time and he realised how the Rawalpindi Express was. He recalled an incident when Akhtar had come in one these U-19 camps and he bowled a bouncer by mistake when Azam was batting.

Babar Azam was made the captain of the T20I team after the Pakistani Cricket Board sacked Sarfaraz Ahmed. The right-hander was recently named as Pakistan's full-time captain for T20Is as well as ODIs. The team will be playing in England in August this year. The Men in Green will start preparing for their tour, however, their training camp was brought to halt due to the increasing number of cases in Pakistan.