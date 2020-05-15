Babar Azam Best Batsman Than Virat Kohli on Current Form: England Bowler Adil Rashid (Watch Video)

File pictures of Virat Kohli, Adil Rashid and Babar Azam (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Virat Kohli or Babar Azam is probably the one uncalled debate in the world cricket going on currently. Both Kohli and Babar are highly rated. While Indian captain has stamped his authority in the world cricket, newly appointed Pakistan ODI captain Babar is on his way to glory. Meanwhile, England's world cup winning bowler Adil Rashid faced cliched question "who is better batsman Virat Kohli or Babar Azam?" And the English cricketer picked Pakistan batsman, but based on just current form. In Virat Kohli vs Babar Azam Debate, Former Australian Cricketer Tom Moody Has His Say.

"Ahhh... it's a tough one. Well, it's a tough one. So you got to go on the current form... I think I got to go for Babar Azam on current form. I am taking form here...I say Babar Azam is in better form so I picked Babar Azam. But they both are world class players anyway," Rashid told newly launched At The Crease TV.

VIRAT KOHLI OR BABAR AZAM?? Episode 1 Snippet - At The Crease with ADIL RASHID A short snippet from our launch episode where England Cricket World Cup Winner ADIL RASHID answers the question on cricket minds all around the world....#Cricket #AdilRashid #ViratKohli #BabarAzam pic.twitter.com/1e5pmY9ls3 — At The Crease TV (@AtTheCreaseTV) May 13, 2020

So, the England spinner came up with form factor to settle the Kohli vs Babar debate. Rashid during his interaction also picked his World XI side. And, no surprises he elected both Kohli and Babar in his playing XI. Rashid's XI apparently featured as many as three England players, and he named Eoin Morgan as the captain of the side. Interestingly, the 32-year-old picked Imran Tahir as the lone spinner in the XI. Virat Kohli Is the Best Batsman Across Formats, Says Former Pakistan Cricketer Mohammad Yousuf.

Adil Rashid's World XI: Rohit Sharma, David Warner, Virat Kohli, Babar Azam, Eoin Morgan (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Ben Stokes, Mitchell Starc, Imran Tahir, Trent Boult, Kagiso Rabada.