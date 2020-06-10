Babar Azam Needs Space and Time to Match Sachin Tendulkar or Javed Miandad, Feels Younis Khan

Babar Azam (Photo Credits: Twitter / Babar Azam)

Lahore, June 10: Appointed batting coach for Pakistan's tour of England, former skipper Younis Khan has said that he would like to work on the temperament of star batsman and limited-overs skipper Babar Azam. The batting coach wants Babar to break many a milestones as he plies his trade for the national team. "I would love to see Babar achieve many more great things and become a legend. I want to see him surpass me and my records," he told reporters.

On taking over the role after having issues with the PCB in the past, Younis said: "I can assure you I carry no ego problems with me. I have always felt ego should be in your performances and not behaviour. Over the years I have curbed my aggression and tried to be more humble and learn to give more. ‘Babar Azam Has the Potential to Even Beat Virat Kohli’, Ramiz Raja Heaps High Praise on Pakistan Cricketer.

"I am someone who likes to be respected and who wants everything in black and white. I want to know what my domain is and what I am required to do. When I was satisfied by the PCB on these things I accepted the challenge." Younis also spoke about the comparisons between Babar and India skipper Virat Kohli and the former captain said that it is unfair to compare the two at this stage.

"I don't like these comparisons. Look at Kohli he is at the top of his game right now. He is without any doubt the top batsman today and has performed in all formats. Babar has also performed in all formats in recent times but the way I look at it, where Kohli is today, what he has achieved until now, Babar will be there in five years time.

"I would say after four five years if we make comparisons that would be more suitable. But I don't think we should create so many expectations around him. We need to give him space and time if he is to go ahead and match greats like Sachin Tendulkar or Javed Miandad," he pointed.