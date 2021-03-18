Babar Azam has been one of the top trends on social media these days. This time it is for his disagreement with the selectors for their picks in the national team. The Pakistani team will soon be leaving for South Africa, and the players had been asked to stay at home. However, Azam reportedly breached the COVID-19 protocols and is said to have met Adnan Irshad on Wednesday, seeking his help to resolve some issues related to his local club. As per the local newspapers, the Pakistani captain met the Director-General. Shoaib Akhtar Hits Out at New Zealand Cricket Following Warning to Pakistan Players Over COVID-19 Protocol Breach.

Babar Azam went by his car, approached by the media. The cricketer left the place in a tearing hurry. to avoid any confrontation with the media. The PCB or Babar Azam have not commented about this entire episode. The tour to Pakistan will begin on April 2, 2021, with three-match ODI series and an equal number of T20I games. Talking about Babar Azam's disagreement with the selectors, former players, including Shahid Afridi and Inzamam-ul-Haq, have also come in support of the Pakistani captain.

Afridi had raised concerns about how Azam's opinions were not even considered by the PCB in the team selection process. "Babar Azam will lead the team in the middle and will be responsible for the team’s performances. Hence, his suggestions should hold more value during squad selection,” Afridi told Cricket Pakistan. Coming back to the news of Azam breaching COVID-19 protocols, we are awaiting an official statement from the PCB about the same.

