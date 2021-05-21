After arriving in Bangladesh and completing a mandatory self-isolation of three days, the Sri Lankan team is all up and ready to take on hosts Bangladesh in a three-match ODI series, the first of which begins on Sunday, May 23 in Dhaka. Historically, Bangladesh is yet to beat Sri Lanka in a bilateral ODI series at home , so this series is going to be a stiff challenge for the hosts, who named a strong squad under the captaincy of Tamim Iqbal. Bangladesh would have surely received a huge boost with the return of star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who is making a return from thigh injury. Shakib Al Hasan Returns as Bangladesh Name 15-Man Squad for First Two ODIs Against Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka on the other hand would be a very confident outfit heading into the series, especially after having secured a 1-0 win in the Test series at home in late April to early May this year. Their ODI side has Kushal Perera as captain and even though their squad doesn't feature big names like Angelo Mathews, Lahiru Thirimanne, Dimuth Karunaratne and Dinesh Chandimal, they are potent enough to pack a punch against the hosts.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicketkeepers: The wicket-keepers would be Kushal Perera and Mushfiqur Rahim.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen: The three batsmen in the line-up would be Tamim Iqbal, Danushka Gunathilaka and Soumya Sarkar.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction:

All-rounders: The two all-rounders in the team are Shakib Al Hasan and Dasun Shanaka.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers: The four bowlers in this line-up are Mustafizur Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz Taskin Ahmed and Akila Dananjaya.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Kushal Perera, Mushfiqur Rahim, Tamim Iqbal, Danushka Gunathilaka, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Dasun Shanaka, Mustafizur Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz Taskin Ahmed, Akila Dananjaya.

