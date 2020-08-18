Barbados Tridents will take on St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the second match of Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020. The encounter will take place at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad on August 19. Jason Holder-led Tridents are the defending champions of the tournament and will like to start the season with an emphatic victory. On the other hand, the Patriots finished the last season at the third position but will want to clinch their maiden title. Meanwhile, Dream11 fans can scroll down to get the best tips to choose batsmen, bowlers, wicket-keepers and all-rounders for BAR vs SKN match. Caribbean Premier League 2020 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Full Time Table of CPL 8.

The forthcoming match will mark the return of many players after the COVID-19 break, and it will be interesting to see if they’ll show any signs of rustiness. With the presence of Chris Lynn, Evin Lewis and Denesh Ramdin being in the team, the Patriots boast off a strong batting line-up. On the other hand, the Tridents have the services of Rashid Khan, Shai Hope and Jason Holder, who have been doing well in limited-overs cricket. Meanwhile, as the game between Barbados Tridents and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots takes a countdown, let’s look at the best dream11 team for the game. CPL 2020 Team Squads: Complete Players List of All Franchises of Caribbean Premier League T20 Season 8.

Barbados Tridents vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, CPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicketkeepers – Shai Hope (BAR) must be your wicket-keeper for this game.

Barbados Tridents vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, CPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – Chris Lynn (SKN), Evin Lewis (SKN), Ben Dunk (SKN) and Jonathan Carter (BAR) can be picked as your batsmen.

Barbados Tridents vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, CPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Mitchell Santer (BAR) and Ashley Nurse (BAR) should be the two all-rounders in your team.

Barbados Tridents vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, CPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Rashid Khan (BAR), Sheldon Cottrell (SKN), Ish Sodhi (SKN) and Alzarri Joseph (SKN) must be your bowlers for this game.

Barbados Tridents vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, CPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Shai Hope (BAR), Chris Lynn (SKN), Evin Lewis (SKN), Ben Dunk (SKN), Jonathan Carter (BAR), Mitchell Santer (BAR), Ashley Nurse (BAR), Rashid Khan (BAR), Sheldon Cottrell (SKN), Ish Sodhi (SKN), Alzarri Joseph (SKN)

Rashid Khan (BAR) should undoubtedly be picked as the captain of your fantasy team while Chris Lynn (SKN) can be chosen as vice-captain.

