Match 2 of the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025 saw St Kitts and Nevis Patriots play host to Guyana Amazon Warriors, where the visitors, led by Imran Tahir, prevailed by five wickets. Ben McDermott, Shai Hope, Dwaine Pretorius, and captain Tahir himself were the star performers for the Warriors.

Chasing 154, Guyana Amazon Warriors suffered an early blow with the loss of opener Kevlon Anderson, but Ben McDermott singlehandedly scored runs in a 114-run second-wicket stand with Shai Hope. MDermott slammed a brisk 75 off 39, which included 10 fours and four sixes, to help Guyana Amazon Warriors' chase as smoothly and early as possible.

Waqar Salamkheil, who claimed a four-fer in his CPL 2025 opener, claimed the wicket of McDermot. Shirmon Hetmyer too fell for a two-ball duck, with Naseem Shah claiming the start T20 player's wicket.

Hope was joined by Moeen Ali, and the duo steadied the ship for the Warriors. Hope continued his merry ways and scored a half-century off 33 balls.

The pair added 32 runs for the fourth wicket before Abbas Afridi got the better of Moeen Ali for 19. Iftikhar Ahmed failed to contribute, scoring a four-ball duck, handing Afridi his second scalp.

Shai Hope and Romario Shepherd then took Guyana Amazon Warriors past the finish line, handing St Kitts and Nevis Patriots their first CPL 2025 defeat, having already won their season opener.

Batting first, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots were off to a poor start, losing wickets at crucial intervals, but were managed to keep their innings afloat, thanks to a brilliant 60 off 41 from wicketkeeper-batter Andre Fletcher.

Jyd Goolie (24*) and Abbas Afridi (10) managed to hit some leafty blows, propelling the Patriots' total over 150. Imran Tahir and Dwaine Pretorius shone with the ball for the Warriors, picking two and three wickets, respectively, while Shamar Joseph, Shepherd, and Gudakesh Motie picked one each.

