In a high-scoring Caribbean Premier League 2025 encounter, Saint Lucia Kings prevailed over St Kitts and Nevis Patriots by three runs in a nail-biting finish at Warner Park. Roston Chase, Tim David, and an all-round showing from the bowling unit ensured the Patriots fell marginally short of their target as Kings moved to the top of the CPL 2025 standings with their first win of the tournament.

Asked to bat first, Saint Lucia Kings had a patchy start, losing two quick wickets, but Johnson Charles and Roston Chase steered a driverless boat. Charles scored a quickfire 52 off 28 before Waqar Salamkheli dismissed the opener. However, that brought in-form Tim David in the middle, who joined forces with Chase, and added 86 runs for the fourth wicket, before Fazalhaq Farooqi castled the West Indies all-rounder for 61.

Undeterred by the fall of wickets, David continued his onslaught, scoring 46 off 23, and took Saint Lucia Kings near the 200-run mark, helping their side set a 201 target. For St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, Kyle Mayers, Farooqi, and Salamkheli claimed two wickets apiece.

In reply, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots started solid with a 43-run opening stand, but after the fall of Mayers, the collapse started. Kings' captain David Wiese and pacer Khary Pierre knocked over the top order of the Patriots, who stumbled to 61 for 4.

Navian Bidaisee and skipper Jason Holder, however, had other plans and started to rebuild the Patriots' innings, with a solid 77-run stand, where the latter scored 63 off 29. Roston Chase starred with the bat and now managed to make an impact with the ball, removing the dangerous Holder, keeping the Kings in the contest.

Bidaisee kept the Patriots in play, adding 59 runs for the sixth wicket with Jyd Goodie, but failed to finish the game, falling for a stellar 50 off 36 on the final ball of the over, with his side needing four off one delivery. Wiese claimed his second wicket of the match, dismissing Bidaisee in a crunch moment. Pierre and Chase also picked up two wickets each.

