Rashid Khan is never away from the action and in the Big Bash League 2020-21 clash between Hobart Hurricanes and Adelaide Strikers the Afghanistan cricketer pulled off a sensational catch. The 22-year-old returned back to the cricketing field since helping Sunrisers Hyderabad to the IPL 2020 playoffs this season as he was part of the Adelaide Strikers’ starting XI for their BBL 10 season opener. Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes, BBL 2020-21 Live Cricket Streaming.

In the 16th over of the Hobart Hurricanes’ innings, Rashid Khan took a sensational catch to dismiss the dangerous Colin Ingram. The South African attempted to clear the rope, but could only find the 22-year-old, who judged the ball well and parried it inside the field of play before going over the boundary rope and coming back to take a brilliant catch.

Watch the Catch

The only reason we will accept for not watching this immediately is if you are waiting on the microwave to finish your popcorn 🍿 #BlueEnergy #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/r1VejilnfZ — Adelaide Strikers (@StrikersBBL) December 13, 2020

After a brilliant start to Hobart Hurricanes’ innings, Rashid Khan was brought into the attack in the fifth over of the game. The 22-year-old after two brilliant overs was taken to the cleaners by D’Arcy Short in his third as the left-handed batsmen smashed the Afghanistan cricket for 24 runs in the over, hitting three sixes and a four while bringing up his first fifty of the new season.

D'Arcy Short's Brilliance

6⃣ 6⃣ 4⃣ 6⃣ 2⃣ D'Arcy Short smashes 24 runs in a single over off the No.1 T20I bowler, Rashid Khan 🔥#BBL10 pic.twitter.com/FsSRtj1Okh — ICC (@ICC) December 13, 2020

Speaking of the game, D’Arcy Short played an inspiring knock getting the Hurricanes to a fast start but following his dismissal, the Strikers did well to avoid any further damage as they restricted the Peter Handscomb-led side to just 174 runs. Wes Agar was puck of the bowlers taking a couple while Daniel Worrall, Peter Siddle and Rashid Khan took a wicket each.

Hobart Hurricanes won the inaugural game of the new Big Bash League season, defeating reigning champions Sydney Sixers and will be looking to replicate that feat. Meanwhile, Adelaide Strikers will be hoping to kick off their campaign with a win.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 13, 2020 10:44 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).