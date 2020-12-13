Adelaide Strikers will play their first match of the season (Photo Credits: @StrikersBBL/Twitter)

Adelaide Strikers and Hobart Hurricanes take on each other in the match fifth of the Big Bash League 10. While Hobart Hurricanes have played one match, this will be the first game of the season for Adelaide Strikers and they will be hoping for a winning start. Meanwhile, if you are looking for the live streaming, telecast and other details of Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes match, please scroll down for all the relevant information. Wriddhiman Saha Takes Stunning Catch to Dismiss Nic Maddinson During India A vs Australia A Pink Ball Practice Match (Watch Video).

Travis Head is the captain of the Adelaide Strikers while Matthew Wade is in charge of Hobart Hurricanes. The Hurricanes got off to a winning start as they defeated Sydney Sixers in the opening match of BBL 10. They will be looking to continue their winning momentum.

When is Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes, BBL 2020-21 Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes clash in BBL 2020-21 will be played at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on December 13, 2020 (Sunday). The game has a scheduled time of 08:40 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes, BBL 2020-21 Match? (TV Channels in India)

Fans can watch the live telecast of Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes BBL 2020-21 match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster of the Big Bash League in India. The live telecast of BBL 2020-21 will be available across Sony Sports channels like Sony Six/HD, Sony 1/HD, Sony Ten 2/HD.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder, BBL 2020-21 Match in India?

As Sony Pictures Sports Network holds the broadcasting rights of Big Bash League 2020-21 in India, the live streaming will be available on its OTT platform- SonyLiv. So fans can either download the SonyLiv mobile app or visit the website to live stream of Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes, BBL 2020-21 clash.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 13, 2020 08:04 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).