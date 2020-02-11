Behaviour of India U-19 Team Was Disgusting and Disgraceful, Says Bishan Singh Bedi

India U19 Cricket Team (Photo Credits: Twitter/@cricketworldcup)

New Delhi, February 11: Former India spinner Bishan Singh Bedi has lashed out at the Priyam Garg-led U-19 team for their behaviour after the World Cup final where they were involved in an altercation with their Bangladeshi counterparts. After Bangladesh won the final beating India by three wickets (via DLS) at the Senwes Park on Sunday, the players of the two teams were seen engaging in an exchange of words and even some pushing and shoving on the field.

"You bat, bowl and field badly…happens, but there's no excuse for behaving badly. The behaviour was disgusting and most disgraceful. The innocence of that age was not visible at all," Bedi told Mid Day. Bedi, who represented India in 67 Tests and 10 ODIs, said the behaviour of the Bangladesh cricketers is not our problem. Bangladesh Win ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2020, India vs Bangladesh Final Highlights: BAN Beat IND to Win Their Maiden WC Title.

"Look, what Bangladesh do is their problem, what our boys do is our problem. You could see that there was abusive language used," he said. On Tuesday, the International Cricket Council (ICC) sanctioned five players, including three from Bangladesh and two from India. The Bangladesh players who have been found guilty of breaching the ICC Code of Conduct are Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain and Rakibul Hasan. They have all been handed six demerit points and found guilty of a level three breach of the ICC Code of Conduct.

From India, Akash Singh and Ravi Bishnoi were given five demerit points. "We were easy. We think its part and parcel of the game -- you win some and you lose some," India captain Priyam had said at the post-match press conference. "But their reaction was dirty. I think it shouldn't have happened. But it's okay." Bangladesh captain Akbar Ali, on his part, had said he was "sorry" for his team's behaviour. "What happened, it should not (have) happened," Akbar said.

"I don't know what exactly happened. I didn't ask what was going on. But, you know, in the final, emotions can come out, and sometimes the boys were getting pumped, and emotions were coming through. As a youngster, it shouldn't happen. In any position, in any manner, we have to show the respect to the opponent, we should have respect for the game. "Cricket is known for being a gentleman's game. So, I'll say, I'll be sorry for my team," he added.