Bharti Fulmali narrowly missed out on guiding her side Gujarat Giants to a win over Mumbai Indians in match 19 of the ongoing Women's Premier League 2025. Fulmali scored a whirlwind 61 off 25 and kept Giants in the hunt, who missed the finish line by merely nine runs. Speaking to WPL, the 30-year-old opened up about her knock and also explained her role within the team. Bulmali in five WPL 2025 appearances has slammed 103 runs with one fifty, at an astounding average and strike rate of 103, and 180.70, respectively. The late-middle-order batter will look to improve from her last outing when the Giants clash against Mumbai Indians in Eliminator this evening (March 13). MI-W vs GG-W WPL 2025 Eliminator Preview: Mumbai Indians Clash Against Gujarat Giants for Spot in Final Against Delhi Capitals.

Bharti Fulmali Opens Up On Her Knock Against Mumbai Indians

