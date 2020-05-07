Brad Hogg Roots For India vs Pakistan Series, Puts Suggestion of Scrapping World Test Championship

Hogg roots for Indo-Pak bilateral series after pandemic ends (Photo Credits: Twitter)

After Shoaib Akhtar, former Australian spinner Brad Hogg has now suggested that India should play a bilateral Test Series against Pakistan after the coronavirus pandemic ends. He even goes on to say that this will prove to be a perfect entertainer for the people who have been waiting to watch the Test series between. The Australian further suggested that the World Test Championship should be scrapped for now and instead India should play four-match Test series. Hogg spoke about this elaborately on his YouTube Channel and said that contest between the two countries would get mouthwatering with the battles between Virat Kohli and Babar Azam, Jasprit Bumrah vs Shaheen Afridi. Shoaib Akhtar Proposes India vs Pakistan ODI Series Amid Coronavirus Pandemic, Twitter Comes Up With Hilarious Memes.

He also suggested that India’s four-match series should be scrapped and the Ashes should be played. “Where does that leave India? They will play Pakistan in a four-match Test series, with two matches in India and other two in Pakistan, over the Christmas period. We have not seen it for a while and the public is starving for it,” he said. According to Hogg, the coronavirus pandemic has led to the rebirth of cricket and the viewers would be hungry to watch good contests.

For a few years now, the two countries have not played a bilateral series and only come across each other during the major events of the ICC. Prior to this, Shoaib Akhtar had rooted for a fundraiser match between India and Pakistan for both the countries have been affected due to the pandemic situation created by the coronavirus.