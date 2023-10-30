Afghanistan has put up a really inspiring display in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 as they have played some really good cricket beating teams nobody expected them to as the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 progressed. This is the third ICC Cricket World Cup Afghanistan is participating and ahead of this edition, they had only a single win in the 2015 edition where they beat Scotland in the group stages. In the nine games played in the 2019 edition they came closer to victory at times but failed to cross the line. This time they were more mature, experience, filled with more finished talents and have found them right time and place to express themselves and shock the big boys of world cricket. Most Runs in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

Afghanistan's spin attack featuring Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman and Mohammad Nabi has always been threatening. Noor Ahmed has added further depth to it. The game changers has been the breakout stars Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Azamtullah Omarzai supported by the experienced Rahmat Shah and Hashmatullah Shahidi who make the batting lineup far more well-rounded and consistent. Their performance has really emerged them as a dark horse in the semifinal race and fans are eager to know on which conditions they will be able to make it to the top four. For entire information on whether Afghanistan Cricket Team can qualify for ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 semifinals, read more. Most Wickets in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

Position Played Won Lost N/R Tied NRR Points 5th 6 3 4 0 0 -0.718 6

Date Match Venue Result Oct 0 Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala Bangladesh won by 6 wickets Oct 11 Afghanistan vs India Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi India won by 8 wickets Oct 15 Afghanistan vs England Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi Afghanistan won by 69 runs Oct 18 Afghanistan vs New Zealand MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai New Zealand won by 149 runs Oct 23 Pakistan vs Afghanistan MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Afghanistan won by 8 wickets Oct 30 Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune Afghanistan won by 7 wickets Nov 03 Netherlands vs Afghanistan Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow Nov 07 Australia vs Afghanistan Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Nov 10 South Africa vs Afghanistan Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Can Pakistan Qualify for ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Semi-Final?

With three wins and three losses in their six games played, Afghanistan is currently at the fifth position of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table, behind New Zealand, India, South Africa and Australia. Catching up to New Zealand and India will be difficult as they have gained some distance in the lead and have already defeated Afghanistan. They still have matches against South Africa and Australia left which are very important for them because not only wins will give them two points but they will come against direct contenders for the top 4.

They still have game left against Netherlands, whom they are playing in the spin friendly conditions of Lucknow but the loss against Bangladesh means they have to win two big matches against Australia and South Africa and that also with good margins. With six wins and a healthy net run rate, they can sneak through for a spot in the semifinals if Australia and either of South Africa or New Zealand drop points through remainder of their campaign. Their current net run rate is in the negatives, a poor -0.718. They have to win pressure matches by a big margin to recover their run rate and take it in positive which will ensure they have a good chance to enter the semifinal of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 30, 2023 11:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).