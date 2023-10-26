Most Runs in World Cup 2023: Quinton de Kock rose to the top spot in the list of highest run-scorers in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 with a sensational 174 off 140 balls. The left-hander now has 407 runs in the tournament alongside three centuries with Virat, sitting second with 354 runs. David Warner's century against Netherlands put him at third position ahead of Rohit Sharma. Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan is not very far away at fifth position. Things have started to heat up in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 with some big innings already seen. Meanwhile. scroll down to find out the leading run-scorers on the list of most runs in World Cup 2023. ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table Updated: Check Latest Team Standings With Net Run Rate of CWC23 in India.

Given the pitches in India, batsmen are expected to score heavily in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. As we advance into the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, don't be surprised to see some top batsmen dominate the list of most runs in World Cup 2023. With each team playing nine matches, top batsmen will have the opportunity to show some consistency and feature on the list of most runs in World Cup 2023.

Most Runs in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

Position Player Team Inns Runs 1 Quinton de Kock South Africa 5 407 2 Virat Kohli India 5 354 3 David Warner Australia 5 332 4 Rohit Sharma India 5 332 5 Mohammad Rizwan Pakistan 5 302

In the last edition of Cricket World Cup 2019, India’s Rohit Sharma finished as the leading run-scorer in the tournament. Overall, in the history of the Cricket World Cup, Sachin Tendulkar tops the list of most runs with 2278 runs, followed by Ricky Ponting's 1743. Among the current batsmen, only Shakib Al Hasan and Virat Kohli feature in the top ten on most runs in Cricket World Cup history.

