Since Sunday there were many reports that claimed that Moeen Ali had requested Chennai Super Kings to remove a logo of an alcohol brand from his jersey. Reports claimed that the English all-rounder does not drink and thus wanted the logo of SNJ 10000 to be taken off from his shirts. Reports further stated that the franchise had agreed to remove the logo from his shirt. Now, the franchise has spoken up about the same and denied such reports. Chennai Super Kings CEO Kasi Vishwanathan has confirmed that no such request has been made by Ali. IPL 2021: CSK Removes Alcohol Brand’s Logo From Moeen Ali’s Jersey After Request.

"There has been no request made by Moeen to CSK to remove any logo," the CSK CEO was quoted as saying by news agency IANS. Moeen Ali was a part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2020 and now is a part of the Chennai Super Kings. He was picked in the player auction by the franchise for a whopping amount of Rs 7 crore. This is the first time that Ali will be donning the CSK colours in his IPL career.

Moeen Ali had recently praised MS Dhoni and had said, "I think what differentiates csk from other teams is actually how they structure everything -- from the squad they have to the way they do things. They look a very calm franchise that doesn't panic." Moeen has so far played 19 IPL games and has amassed 309 runs. Chennai Super Kings will play their first game against Delhi Capitals on April 10, 2021.

