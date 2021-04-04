Moeen Ali’s request to wear a customised jersey has been granted by franchise Chennai Super Kings. The England all-rounder, who is set to represent the three-time IPL champions in IPL 2021, asked the team to remove an alcohol brand logo from his shirt and as per several reports, CSK have agreed to his wish. It is understood that Ali requested the removal of the logo was due to his faith’s ban on alcohol. Playing Under MS Dhoni on Every Player's Wish List, Says CSK All-Rounder Moeen Ali.

Moeen Ali is a practising Muslim and his faith does not allow him to consume alcohol and the cricketer himself refrains from endorsing any brands relating to it on his jerseys, be it for national team England or any domestic franchise he plays with. MS Dhoni Unveils CSK's New Jersey For IPL 2021 Featuring Tribute For Indian Armed Forces.

The Chennai Super Kings jersey has a logo of SNJ 1000, a surrogate product brand of Chennai-based SNJ Distilleries, and after a request from the England all-rounder, the three-time champions have agreed to remove the logo from Moeen Ali’s match jersey.

Moeen Ali will be playing for Chennai Super Kings for the first time in his IPL career as he was brought by the franchise for INR 7 Crore during the IPL 2021 player auction. Ali has previously represented Royal Challengers Bangalore in the competition, a team he represented from 2018 to 2020.

Moeen Ali has played 19 IPL matches so far, scoring 309 runs and picking 10 wickets. Chennai Super Kings begin their IPL 2021 journey against last editions finalist Delhi Capitals on April 10, 2021 and will be aiming for a much better season.

