Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders locked horns with each other last night at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The match was no less than a pendulum that went on either side and until the last over we were clueless about the result. The high-scoring game witnessed Chennai Super Kings having the last laugh as they won the game by 18 runs. It was Dinesh Karthik, Pat Cummins and Andre Russell who displayed power-hitting when the KKR batting line-up had been tattered by CSK bowlers. KKR vs CSK IPL 2021 Stat Highlights: Faf Du Plessis, Deepak Chahar Shine As Chennai Super Kings Beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 18 Runs in Thriller.

Needless to say, the fans were in awe and praised team KKR for their heroics. They took to social media and wrote, "A THRILLER of a game! Well payed

@KKRiders." The Kolkata Knight Riders also had a response to the same and on social media. Team Chennai Super Kings also used a host of emojis with yellow hearts and claps. Even Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla were the ones who praised the team.

Now, let's have a look at the tweet by Chennai Super Kings and the response by Kolkata Knight Riders below:

Team Chennai Super Kings is now placed on number one of the IPL 2021 points table with six points. The team has so far won three games out of four and lost one. Whereas. KKR is placed on number six with three losses and a win.

