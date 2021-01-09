Rishabh Pant recorded a new feat when he completed 25 runs against Australia on day 3 of the IND vs AUS third Test match. Pant now has become the first visiting batsman to score 25+ scores in nine consecutive Test innings in Australia surpassing the previous record held by West Indies great Viv Richards, Wally Hammond and former India all-rounder Rusi Surti. Richards, Hammond and Surti had recorded eight consecutive 25+ scores in Australia. But Pant overtook them to achieve the new feat. Twitterati was impressed by the southpaw and showered him with praises for the record. India vs Australia 3rd Test 2021 Day 3 Live Score Updates.

Pant reached the milestone when he nudged a full toss delivery from Marnus Labuschagne to mid-off. With that single, Pant became the first visiting batsman to score 25 or more runs in nine consecutive Test innings in Australia. Since making his first Test appearance in Australia in 2018, Pant has managed to score at least 25 runs, which also includes the 159 he scored in Sydney last year, in each of the nine innings he has batted in. KKR Post Shubman Gill’s Old Video After Marnus Labuschagne's "Favourite Player" Banter With the Indian Opener

Rishabh Pant Scripts New Record

Rishabh Pant now has most consecutive 25+ score as a visiting batsman in Australia in Tests. He's done that in 9 straight innings surpassing Viv Richards, Wally Hammond and Rusi Surti who did in 8 consecutive Innings. Pant achieved this at the age of just 23. pic.twitter.com/GaHJ6vyqWT — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 9, 2021

Twitter showered praise on the 23-year-old for scripting the record. Pant scored four boundaries during his stay at the crease and was involved in a 53-run partnership with Cheteshwar Pujara helping India cut the down the gap with Australia’s first innings score of 338. Take a look at some top Twitter reactions.

Rishabh Pant's Batting is Box Office

There is a certain likeability about Rishabh Pant. He is still a kid at heart, with all his antics and banter. Importantly the banter & general demeanor never becomes vile or boorish. His batting of course is box office.But more importantly, handles failures with equanimity. — Bubba Gump Shrimp Company (@wildcardgyan) January 9, 2021

Pant Has Scored 25 or More Runs in 9 Consecutive Test Innings in Australia

Rishabh Pant has scored 25 or more in 9 consecutive innings that he has played in Australia in Tests. pic.twitter.com/9041cmHIaa — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 9, 2021

Fans After Rishabh Pant Makes a New Record

Rishabh pant is the only player scoring 25+ runs in 9 consecutive innings in Australia Public right now : #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/3bFdZfjlnv — Mr. Stark (@Mr_Stark_) January 9, 2021

Pant Also Completes 400 Runs on Australian Soil

Rishabh Pant completed 400 runs in Australia in Tests at an average over 50. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 9, 2021

Pant, however, failed to make hay of his good start and was eventually dismissed for 36 runs after edging Josh Hazlewood to David Warner at first slip. He perished after scoring 36 off 67 deliveries, which was studded with four boundaries. His last scored of 50 or more runs came against Australia in Sydney last year and since the left-hander has played nine innings and failed to make a half-century.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 09, 2021 09:24 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).