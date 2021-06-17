Colombia will take on Venezuela in the latest round of fixtures of Group A of the ongoing 2021 Copa America. The clash will be played at the Estádio Olímpico Pedro Ludovico in Goiânia, Brazil on June 17, 2021 (late Thursday night). Both sides had contrasting starts to their campaign but will hope to make it to the next round. Meanwhile, fans searching for Colombia vs Venezuela, Copa America 2021 live streaming can scroll down below. Copa America 2021 Day 3 Schedule: Today's Matches With Kick-Off Time in IST.

Colombia were second best for the most part against Ecuador but managed to get all three points as Edwin Cardona scored the game’s only goal, stretching their unbeaten run to three matches in all competitions and will be aiming to extend that. Meanwhile, Venezuela were on the wrong side of a drubbing against defending champions Brazil but will be hopeful of getting a different result against tonight’s opponents.

When is Colombia vs Venezuela, Copa America 2021 Match? Date, Time and Venue Details

Colombia vs Venezuela, Copa America 2021 clash will take place late on June 18, 2021 (Friday) at the Estadio Olimpico Pedro Ludovico in Goiania, Brazil. The Copa America 2021 match in Group A has a scheduled time of 02:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Colombia vs Venezuela, Copa America 2021 Live Telecast and Television Channel Information in India

Sony Pictures Networks India is the official broadcaster of UEFA EURO 2020 in India. It will broadcast Colombia vs Venezuela, Copa America 2021 live match on the Sony Sports channels and Sony Ten 2 will telecast the game on TV.

Colombia vs Venezuela, Copa America 2021 Live Streaming Online Information

The live online streaming of Colombia vs Venezuela, Copa America 2021 football match will be available on the SonyLiv app and website. Jio will also provide the live streaming for its users on Jio TV app. FanCode will also live stream Paraguay vs Bolivia game but fans need to pay a nominal fee to watch the game.

