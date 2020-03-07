Coronavirus Scare in India: IPL 2020 Can be Postponed Amid Covid-19 Outbreak, Says Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope. (Photo Credits: ANI)

Nagpur, March 7: In view of the looming Covid-19 threats around the country, the Maharashtra government may consider postponing the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket tourney, Health Minister Rajesh Tope indicated here on Saturday.

"There is always a possible danger of spread (of contagious diseases) when large numbers of people gather in one place... Such (IPL) events can always be organised later," Tope told mediapersons. IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals’ Chris Woakes Pulls Out of Indian Premier League Season 13, Says Report.

He said that discussions are currently on in official circles whether to postpone IPL and a decision would be taken and announced shortly. The much-awaited IPL-13 with over four dozen matches in the time-table is scheduled for a grand kick-off on March 29 and will continue till May 24 at various locations across the country.

Tope's comments went viral on social media, especially since it came days after BCCI President Sourav Ganguly had asserted that there would be no change in the IPL schedule. Virat Kohli Ready to Spearhead Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Charge to IPL 2020 Glory (Watch Video).

"We will take all precautions. I don't know exactly what are these, it's only the medical team which will tell us about that. The medical team is already in touch with the hospitals so that everything is available," Ganguly had said, adding that the organisers would abide by the advice of doctors.