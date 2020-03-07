Virat Kohli Ready to Spearhead Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Charge to IPL 2020 Glory (Watch Video)

Virat Kohli IPL Banter (Photo Credits: Facebook/Star Sports)

The 13th edition of the Premier League is just three weeks away and Virat Kohli has a point to prove this season. The Indian skipper is one of the most decorated players in the game but one trophy that still eludes the brilliant Indian is the IPL trophy. The 31-year-old has captained Royal Challengers Bangalore since the 2011 season with their best finish in the cash-rich league is reaching the 2016 final against SRH, which they eventually lost in the final moments. Rohit Sharma, Mumbai Indians' Captain, ‘Settles’ Odd-Even Debate in Interesting Manner Ahead of IPL 2020 (Watch Video).

Since that final appearance, Virat Kohli hasn’t been able to guide his side into the play-off spots as they have been knocked out from the league stage for past three seasons. This has brought the Indian skipper under a lot of criticism from both fans and critics alike. MS Dhoni Trolled in IPL 2020 Latest Ad Campaign, CSK Share Captain Cool’s Photo While Watching the Indian Premier League Promotional Video.

Watch Video

The captain has spoken and #KingKohli will spearhead @RCBTweets' charge to win the coveted #VIVOIPL 🏆 this year! 👊 Watch them in action, as #KhelBolega, March 29 onwards, LIVE on Star Sports & Hotstar. pic.twitter.com/X1q2M87Qui — Star Sports 🏃‍♀️🏏 (@StarSportsIndia) March 7, 2020

But Virat Kohli promises that this season will be different as in an advertisement released by the official handle of the Star Sports, the Indian Skipper said that the trophy will be his this year. This ad was a response to the promotional video released ahead of this year’s IPL in which the 31-year-old was trolled for his barren run in India’s premier T20 league.

The upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will begin from March 29, 2020, with a repeat of last year’s final as Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings face each other at the Wankhede Stadium. RCB’s first match will be against two-time winner’s Kolkata Knight Riders as they begin their quest for domestic glory.