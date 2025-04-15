Kolkata Knight Riders cricketer Rinku Singh comes from a very humble background. Before he became a professional cricketer, he had to do several small jobs to earn his living and run the expenses of playing cricket. He first saw big money when he was purchased in 10 Lakh INR by Punjab Kings (Kings XI Punjab) in the IPL 2017. In IPL 2018, KKR purchased him in 80 Lakh INR and since then he has been in KKR. His price dropped in the IPL 2022 mega auction where he came back to KKR at the price of only 55 Lakh INR. But in the IPL 2025 mega auction, KKR retained him for 13 Crore INR. Finally, except for the Team India central contract of Grade C, where he gets 1 Crore INR per year, Rinku could now actually start building his brand. Rinku Singh Completes 50 Matches for Kolkata Knight Riders, Receives Special Jersey Ahead of KKR vs SRH IPL 2025 Match (See Pics).

In his first step towards that, Rinku has invested in Nutrition brand BeastLife. The company has raised 1.9 Crore INR from the KKR cricketer at the valuation of 120 Crore INR. Rinku chose to actively support its growth by investing in the company & using its platform to raise awareness about the importance of clean, reliable & effective supplements within the athlete community, BeastLife said in a press release. The startup had previously raised $479K in an angel round. Gaurav Taneja, Co-Founder of BeastLife & fitness influencer, said, "Rinku embodies everything BeastLife stands for - discipline, performance and authenticity. With Rinku joining the BeastLife family, we’re reinforcing our commitment to building a brand that India’s fitness community can truly trust." IPL 2025: Kolkata Knight Riders Batter Rinku Singh Opens Up on Jasprit Bumrah, Sunil Narine and His Cricketing Idol (Watch Video).

Co-founded in 2024 by Gaurav Taneja and Raj Vikram Gupta, BeastLife is an Indian fitness brand that operates as an online platform selling sports nutrition and bodybuilding supplements. The company aims to empower individuals to achieve their fitness goals and break boundaries. Its products include protein supplements, BCAA, creatine, and multi-vitamins. The Gurugram based company also offers a roti protein mix to boost protein intake in everyday meals. The company's products are designed to provide a noticeable difference in absorption and results.

