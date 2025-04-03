Rinku Singh completed 50 matches for the Kolkata Knight Riders as he was included in the playing XI in the KKR vs SRH IPL 2025 match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The left-hander made his IPL debut in the year 2018 and gradually has made himself as one of the most important players in the team. Rinku Singh has scored Rinku Singh completed 50 matches for the Kolkata Knight Riders as he was included in the playing XI in the KKR vs SRH IPL 2025 match. The left-hander made his IPL debut in the year 2018 and gradually has made himself as one of the most important players in the team. Rinku Singh has scored 922 runs so far and a highlight of his IPL career was him hitting five sixes in one over against Yash Dayal to win KKR a match against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023. Ahead of his 50th IPL appearance, Rinku Singh was presented with a special jersey. IPL 2025 Live Scorecard of KKR vs SRH: Check Full Score of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad T20 Cricket Match.

Rinku Singh Completes 50 Matches for KKR in IPL

5️⃣0⃣ reasons to smile for Rinku 💜 A moment to cherish for Rinku Singh as he receives a special jersey ahead of his 50th #TATAIPL appearance for Kolkata Knight Riders 🙌#KKRvSRH | @KKRiders pic.twitter.com/DYh0xJkb3j — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 3, 2025

