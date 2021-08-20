So the IPL 2021 is just a few days aways the fans are keeping their eyes on the social media pages of these franchises. Now, Chennai Super Kings who left for UAE a few days ago was seen sweating it out in the nets. MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad and other members of the Chennai Super Kings were seen working on their batting. Unlike 2020, the first half of the IPL 2021 which happened in India turned out to be quite good for MS Dhoni's men. MS Dhoni’s New Look Sends Twitter in Frenzy Ahead of IPL 2021 Resumption.

Having won five games out of seven, the team has had quite a run in the first half. They only lost to Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals. The second half of the IPL 2021 will be conducted from September 19 in UAE and the players are gearing up for the season ahead. In one of the photos, we see the team gathered in a huddle in the other snap we see MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Deepak Chahar and Suresh Raina in the nets.

Check out the photos below:

Suresh Raina is all smiles for you!

Ruturaj Gaikwad:

MS Dhoni:

Huddle:

The team would be hoping to continue their form for the remaining season of the IPL 2021. Chennai Super Kings will be playing against Mumbai Indians in the second leg of the tournament on September 19, 2021.

