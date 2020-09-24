Injury concerns are growing for MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings with each passing day. Once again Ambati Rayudu could miss out on the match against the Delhi Capitals owing to the hamstring strain that he had suffered during the match against Mumbai Indians. The in-form batsman had already missed out on the game against the Rajasthan Royals. Now as per the reports surfaced online, he will miss out on the game against the Delhi Capitals. Ahead of their game against the Rajasthan Royals, Chennai Super Kings CEO had said that this injury was quite minor to be really worried about. The team is yet to confirm about Rayudu missing out on the match on Friday. Ambati Rayudu Injury Update: Chennai Super Kings’ In-Form Batsman Has Mild Niggle, Could Miss One More Game in IPL 2020.

"It is not a serious injury. He has a mild niggle in the hamstring. His participation in next game will be known only on match day," CSK's chief executive officer Kasi Viswanathan told PTI. The team is already missing out on the services od West Indian all-rounder Dwayne Brave who is been on the doctor's table due to a knee injury.

#AmbatiRayudu who is having a hamstring strain, is likely to miss one more game for #CSK, probably tomorrow’s game against #DelhiCapitals — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) September 24, 2020

Right before the start of the tournament itself, a couple of players has already backed out of the IPL 2020. Harbhajan Singh and Suresh Raina were the ones who backed out of the tournament due to personal reasons. Now with an injury of Ambati Rayudu, the concerns of the team could have escalated. The team had a winning start to the IPL 2020 as they won the first game against the Mumbai Indians. However, they lost to the Rajasthan Royals in their second game.

