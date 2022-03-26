We are all set for the Indian Premier League 2022's (IPL 2022) first game of the season as defending champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The two teams have faced each other 19 times in IPL, with CSK winning 12 and KKR winning seven times. After MS Dhoni's shocking announcement of handing over the captaincy to Ravindra Jadeja just two days before the season opener, CSK and KKR will now be led by new captains this year. Here let's look at some players who could make the difference and are must picks in your Dream11 team selection. Dream11 is one of the popular fantasy games and has become quite popular among its users as it allows them to earn real cash, and a great way to do that is by picking the right fantasy playing XI. So here are some players you must-have in your CSK vs KKR IPL 2022 Dream11 Team. CSK vs KKR, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Free Telecast of Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders on Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar Online.

CSK vs KKR Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Ravindra Jadeja (CSK)

Ravindra Jadeja is the valuable possession of the Chennai Super Kings. He has been consistently stealing the show in previous seasons. CSK retained him this year for a whopping INR 15 crore. And in a surprising move was named as the new captain of Chennai Super Kings.

CSK vs KKR Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK)

The top run-getter and Orange Cap holder of last season, Ruturaj Gaikwad, is looked upon with much expectation by CSK. Ruturaj Gaikwad has proven to be an accomplished opener for CSK in the last season. Chennai Super Kings will once again rely on him for stable starts in IPL 2022.

CSK vs KKR Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Shreyas Iyer (KKR)

Another player much talked about ahead of IPL 2022 is newly appointed Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Shreyas Iyer. With Ravindra Jadeja also joining the captaincy club for the first time in IPL, Shreyas Iyer will have the upper hand over him in the first match of IPL 2022 as the right-handed batsman has already captained in the IPL. CSK vs KKR Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About TATA IPL 2022 Match 1.

CSK vs KKR Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Andre Russell (KKR)

He has been a hot potato for many Kolkata Knight Rider Fans in IPL 2022 auction, though for clear reasons. Being out of form from the previous few seasons and yet been retained by KKR in IPL 2022, Caribbean stud Andre Russell will be geared up to perform, which he said in his interview ahead of the season opener. He has been doing some serious practice sessions in the build-up to the long season, giving us a clue that something momentous is expected from him this season.

CSK vs KKR Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Venkatesh Iyer (KKR)

Last season, when Venkatesh Iyer turned up for Kolkata Knight Riders, he was an uncapped player. The all-rounder has made his India debut in-between and apparently will be oozing with confidence. That said, the youngster has a massive role to play in the Knight Riders camp.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 26, 2022 12:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).