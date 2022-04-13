Mumbai, April 13: Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) star of the 23-run victory over in-form Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Shivam Dube, attributed his fearless knock of unbeaten 95 (46 balls) to the "security" provided by the team management during his stay with the team. The middle-order batter had been patchy in the four matches prior to the big 'Southern Derby' on Tuesday. In the opening game of the season against KKR, Dube managed only three and again scored three runs against SunRisers Hyderabad in the fourth match of the season. In between, he had scores of 49 (vs LSG) and 57 (vs PBKS), respectively. And, while he was scoring, the inconsistency was not really lending solidity to the middle order.

That changed on Tuesday night, as the 28-year-old Dube simply ran out of overs to be stranded on an unbeaten 95, which helped his team to a mammoth 216/4 against RCB. "The management (CSK) has given me security and I always back my game. The ball I feel I can hit, I am hitting that delivery. And since I am connecting well, my confidence is high. I am just trying to play my natural game," Dube said after the victory. IPL 2022: Some Distance Away From Acquiring All the Leadership Qualities but Getting There, Says CSK Skipper Ravindra Jadeja.

Dube and Uthappa's 165-run partnership was the cornerstone of CSK's first win of the season, and speaking about the 73 balls the duo shared on Tuesday, Dube said, "Nothing much...I was just trying to just focus on the ball because that is my go to point while batting. We started really well, I was enjoying the partnership with you (Uthappa). "I'm used to this wicket. So, I know if the ball is slow or turning. I was backing myself to hit the ball really well. I tried that only and was successful and then I saw how you were hitting. I tried myself and we were successful in the end also."

Uthappa too praised Dube and mentioned that he was allowing the left-handed batter to take on the spinners and "do his magic." "We felt that when the spinners came on to bowl, I would just take a single and allow him to do his magic and he did that. We've got the first win." Dube further added that he is trying to "follow the basics, stay balanced and not think too much." "Whatever I was trying to do for a long time, I am now able to execute that now. Whatever game I was playing at the Ranji Trophy and domestic cricket, you have to up that level here. I tried to stay balanced, not think much, and back myself. I am following my basic game, rather than doing anything extra," said Dube. IPL 2022: Ravindra Jadeja Becomes Most Successful Bowler Against RCB.

The left-hand batter mentioned that he and Uthappa went for the big shots whenever the ball was in their zone. "We weren't talking much. The bowlers we felt we could take on, either I was going for the big hits or Uthappa. That even boosted our confidence. The ball was gripping at the start, but then, we decided to attack. The balls we felt we could hit, we went big on those deliveries. It was difficult at the start because the new ball was gripping on the surface, but we backed ourselves."

