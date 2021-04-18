Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are up against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match 12 of VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will host the encounter on Monday (April 19). Both sides are coming off victories and would like to get the favourable result this time as well. MS Dhoni’s CSK must be high on confidence after thrashing Punjab Kings, and the Men in Pink must vary them. On the other hand, Sanju Samson’s men defeated Delhi Capitals in a thriller to open their account in the team standings, with David Miller and Chris Morris shining in that game. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated.

Meanwhile, Dream11 fans should continue reading to find out who can be your best pick as captain and vice-captain while you select your fantasy team for this game. Notably, the selection of captain and vice-captain is crucial when it comes to earning rewards in Dream11. Captain fetches you 2x points, while for vice-captain, you get 1.5x points and picking the right players for these two slots while making your fantasy team could make all the difference. Here are the two suitable players for the slot. CSK vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2021: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals.

CSK vs RR Dream11 Team Selection Captain Pick: Moeen Ali

Although CSK fielded with multiple all-rounders in the first two games, none of them were more impressive than Moeen Ali. Batting at number three, the England dasher got runs in both outings, and his ability to bowl crucial overs makes him a captain’s delight. With RR not having the greatest of bowling line-up, one can expect Moeen to fire again. Hence, the southpaw should be the captain of your fantasy team.

CSK vs RR Dream11 Team Selection Captain Pick: Sanju Samson

The Rajasthan Royals captain didn’t enjoy a great outing against Delhi Capitals, where he scored just four runs. However, one must not forget Samson’s magnificent century in RR’s first game this season against Punjab Kings. Moreover, the 26-year-old also keeps wickets, and his dismissals behind the stumps will fetch you even more points. All these factors make Samson the perfect vice-captain of your Dream11 side.

CSK vs RR Probable Playing XI:

CSK Likely Playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad/ Robin Uthappa, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar

RR Likely Playing XI: Manan Vohra, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Shivam Dube, David Miller, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Chetan Sakariya, Jaydev Unadkat, Mustafizur Rahman

