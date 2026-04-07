Former Australian opening batter David Warner has been charged with drink-driving following an incident in Sydney’s eastern suburbs. The 39-year-old, who is currently captaining the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026, was stopped by New South Wales Police over the weekend while on a brief hiatus from his franchise duties. David Warner Involved in Heated Argument with Moeen Ali During PSL 2026? Here’s the Fact Check

Despite the legal proceedings, Warner has been permitted to return to Pakistan to continue his participation in the PSL, though he has been formally ordered to appear before a Sydney court in May.

The incident occurred at approximately 5:30 PM on Sunday, 5 April 2026. Police reports indicate that Warner was driving a van on Malabar Road in Maroubra when he allegedly attempted to avoid a stationary random breath testing (RBT) site by pulling over and parking short of the checkpoint. Sahibzada Farhan Declines Steve Smith Single in PSL 2026: Viral Moment Triggers Babar Azam Incident in BBL Comparisons (Watch Video).

Officers from the Traffic and Highway Patrol Command approached the stationary vehicle and subjected the driver to a roadside breath test, which returned a positive result. Warner was subsequently arrested and taken to Maroubra Police Station.

According to New South Wales Police, Warner returned a secondary breath analysis reading of 0.104. This is more than double the legal blood alcohol limit of 0.05 in Australia, categorising the offence as a mid-range PCA (Prescribed Concentration of Alcohol) charge.

The veteran cricketer was issued a court attendance notice and had his Australian driver’s licence suspended on the spot. He is scheduled to appear at the Downing Centre Local Court on 7 May 2026.

Return to Pakistan Super League 2026

Warner had returned to Australia during a short gap between fixtures for the Karachi Kings. Following his arrest and processing, he was allowed to travel back to Pakistan to rejoin his team for the remainder of the 2026 season.

The Karachi Kings management has not yet issued an official statement regarding the captain’s status, though he is expected to lead the side in their upcoming matches. Warner has been a high-profile figure in the 2026 PSL, having been signed by the Kings for a record-breaking fee of PKR 7.90 crore during the February auction.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 07, 2026 04:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).