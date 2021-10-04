Delhi Capitals are all set to lock horns with Chennai Super Kings in a thrilling match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Monday, October 4, The match would begin at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The reason this match is expected to be a thrilling one as these two sides have been supremely dominant in this season of the Indian Premier League and a lot can be inferred about the next IPL champion from this clash. If Mumbai Indians only manage to not qualify, that is. Both these sides are power-packed with some brilliant performers and are in form. DC vs CSK, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Free Telecast of Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings on Star Sports and Disney+Hotstar Online

Fans well-versed with making fantasy teams on Dream11 would know that the captain wins double the points while the vice-captain multiplies the points x.1.5 times. Keeping that in mind, let us take a look at the recommended picks for captain and vice-captain's slot for this match.

DC vs CSK, IPL 2011 Dream11 Fantasy Team Captain Pick: Ruturaj Gaikwad

The right-hander has been a revelation for Chennai Super Kings at the top of the order and has been one of the many reasons for his side's success. He has scored a total of 508 runs in the IPL so far, which also included a scintillating hundred against Rajasthan Royals, despite Chennai losing the match. His consistency makes him a good candidate for becoming the captain of your fantasy team. DC vs CSK Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About VIVO IPL 2021 Match 50

DC vs CSK, IPL 2011 Dream11 Fantasy Team Vice-Captain Pick: Avesh Khan

Among the young players, Avesh Khan has been one of the best in IPL 2021 so far and the numbers speak for themselves. The right-arm pacer has taken 21 wickets and is in form, already having dismissed big players like Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya. He would be a good pick as vice-captain for your fantasy team.

DC vs CSK Likely Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals Likely Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Anrich Nortje

Chennai Super Kings Likely Playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina/Robin Uthappa, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood.

