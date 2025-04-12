Delhi Capitals (DC) will play their first home game when they host the five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 game on Sunday, April 13. The blockbuster DC vs MI IPL 2025 clash will be hosted at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The crucial encounter will begin at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The Axar Patel-led DC are coming into this contest with a four-match winning streak. Delhi are the only side who are unbeaten in the IPL 2025. In the points table, Delhi are positioned in the top half, and a victory over Mumbai will put them in the commanding position. DC vs MI IPL 2025, Delhi Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians at Arun Jaitley Stadium.

The Hardik Pandya-led MI are struggling in the IPL 2025. The five-time champions are coming into this contest with a loss in their previous match. The Hardik-led side is in a worrying spot as they are languishing in the bottom half of the IPL 2025 standings. A loss against Delhi will put more pressure on the five-time champions. Ahead of the DC vs MI IPL 2025 match, take a look at the predicted playing XIs and impact players of both teams.

Delhi Capitals

After winning their previous match against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the Delhi Capitals are unlikely to change their winning playing XI for the match against the Mumbai Indians. Faf du Plessis and Jake Fraser-McGurk will be seen at the top for the Capitals. It is expected that Abhishek Porel might be the impact player and will play at the number three position.

Wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul, who played a match-winning knock in the previous match, will play a key role in the middle order. He will be supported by Tristan Stubbs and captain Axar Patel. Ashutosh Sharma will add more firepower to the batting line-up. Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Mohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, and Mukesh Kumar will be their frontline bowling options.

DC Likely XI vs MI

Faf du Plessis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, KL Rahul(w), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel(c), Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Mohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar

Impact Players: Abishek Porel, Darshan Nalkande, Karun Nair, Sameer Rizvi, Donovan Ferreira

Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, are in a worrying state in the IPL 2025. Their openers Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton are yet to fire, and the five-time champions will hope that both batters produce a solid outing with the bat during the match against Delhi. Rohit has been playing in the IPL 2025 as an impact player for MI.

Although Will Jacks will retain his spot, he is yet to perform at number three for the five-time champions. Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, captain Hardik Pandya and Naman Dhir have performed for MI, and they will play a crucial role in the middle order for the match against DC. Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, and Vignesh Puthur will be their bowling options. IPL 2025: Delhi Capitals Beat CSK in Chennai For the First Time Since 2010; KL Rahul's Half Century, Bowlers Help DC Register Third Consecutive Victory.

MI Likely XI vs DC

Will Jacks, Ryan Rickelton(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Vignesh Puthur

Impact Players: Rohit Sharma, Corbin Bosch, Robin Minz, Ashwani Kumar, Raj Bawa

