Unbeaten Delhi Capitals (DC) will be back in action as they host five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in the blockbuster Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match on Sunday, April 13. The DC vs MI IPL 2025 match will be hosted at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. This will be the first home game for the Axar Patel-led Delhi Capitals. The Capitals will aim to start their home campaign on a winning note, whereas the Hardik Pandya-led MI will hope for a positive result. IPL 2025: Delhi Capitals Beat CSK in Chennai For the First Time Since 2010; KL Rahul's Half Century, Bowlers Help DC Register Third Consecutive Victory.

Delhi Capitals are the only franchise who are still unbeaten in the IPL 2025. Axar Patel's Delhi have secured four consecutive victories and have eight points to their name. Their Net Run Rate (NRR) is 1.278. A victory over the five-time champions Mumbai will put them in a commanding position in the IPL 2025 standings. Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, are struggling in the IPL 2025.

The Hardik Pandya-led side has lost four games out of the five they have played till now. They are languishing in the last three positions in the IPL 2025 standings. The five-time champions have two points, and their NRR is -0.010. Mumbai are coming into this contest after losing two consecutive matches in the IPL 2025. Ahead of the DC vs MI IPL 2025 match, take a look at Delhi's weather on April 13.

Delhi Weather Live

Delhi Capitals will lock horns against Mumbai Indians in Delhi on Sunday, April 12. The blockbuster clash will begin at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The Delhi temperature on Sunday will stay on the hotter side with no rain predictions. In the daytime, the temperature is expected to stay around 36 to 33 degrees Celsius. In the evening, the temperature will drop to 31 to 28 degrees Celsius. Jasprit Bumrah Available For Selection For MI vs RCB IPL 2025 Match, Confirms Mumbai Indians Head Coach Mahela Jayawardene.

Arun Jaitley Stadium Pitch Report for DC vs MI IPL 2025 Match

Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi has a flat pitch, and with smaller boundaries, the venue has become a batter's paradise. The DC vs MI IPL 2025 match is expected to be a high-scoring encounter. The highest total at this venue was 266/7 by Sunrisers Hyderabad. Bowlers find it tough to bowl here, and a run-fest is expected as Delhi hosts its first Indian Premier League 2025 match.

