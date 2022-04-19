Delhi Capitals will face Punjab Kings in match 31 of IPL 2022 on Wednesday, April 19. The match will be played at the MCA Stadium in Pune and is scheduled to get underway at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Both these teams are entering this clash on the back of defeats in their previous games. While Delhi Capitals were beaten by Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings were handed a loss by a resurgent Sunrisers Hyderabad outfit. With the aim of returning back to winning ways, both teams will take the field in order to breathe life back into their respective campaigns. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR

There is a COVID scare in the Delhi Capitals camp wherein some members of the team as well as star player Mitchell Marsh testing positive for COVID-19. The Australian is currently admitted to the hospital as the franchise have stated that they are monitoring the conditions of all those are affected. Both sides are expected to have some changes. For Delhi, Tim Seifert can come into the side as a replacement for Mitchell Marsh. They can also opt for Indian options like Sarfaraz Khan and India's U19 World Cup-winning skipper Yash Dhull. Punjab Kings are likely to have their skipper Mayank Agarwal back for this game. Before this clash, let us take a look at some things you need to know.

DC vs PBKS Head-to-Head Record

Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings have taken on each other 28 times in the IPL. Punjab have a slight edge over Delhi, winning 15 matches. Delhi have emerged victorious on the remaining 13 occasions.

DC vs PBKS, IPL 2022 Match 32 Key Players

Delhi Capitals will rely on the services of David Warner at the top of the order alongside the dependent Axar Patel to do his job both with bat and ball. For Punjab, Liam Livingstone is once again going to be a very important player. They will also hope that Kagiso Rabada comes good against his former franchise.

DC vs PBKS, IPL 2022 Match 32 Mini Battles

This Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings match will also see many mini-battles, all of which can have a decisive impact on the game. The duels between David Warner and Kagiso Rabada and the one between Liam Livingstone and Kuldeep Yadav are the ones that fans will be very keen on watching.

DC vs PBKS, IPL 2022 Match 32 Venue and Match Timing

Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings (DC vs PBKS) match in IPL 2022 will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Academy in Pune on April 20, 2022 (Wednesday). The game is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Toss will be held at 07:00 pm.

DC vs PBKS, IPL 2022 Match 32 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Fans can live telecast the Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings match live on Star Sports channels. The DC vs PBKS match in IPL 2022 will be live telecast on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Gold/Gold HD Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Bangla channels on television. Fans looking for how to watch the DC vs PBKS live streaming online can watch the match live on the Disney+ Hotstar app as well as on the website. Fans watching the live streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar will have to pay a nominal fee and subscribe to catch the live-action.

DC vs PBKS, IPL 2022 Match 32 Likely Playing XIs

DC Predicted Playing 11: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Sarfaraz Khan/Yash Dhull, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahman

PBKS Predicted Playing 11: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Liam Livingstone, Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Jitesh Sharma, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Arora

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 19, 2022 10:38 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).