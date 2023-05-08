Cheerleaders present at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur were the target of a fan's comments as they waited in an enclosed area before a match in the IPL 2023. This is likely to have happened before the Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans match on May 5, when cheerleaders of both teams were present. Spectators were on both sides of the area where the women stood and one fan from the crowd started to tease them. He initially started with a 'Hello and 'Hi', which seemed harmless until he started passing comments on them. He said, "Aapko hi dekhne aaye hain hum, match to kabhi bhi dekh sakte hain TV pe (I've come to see you. I could have watched the match on TV as well." 'Dhoni from 2040' Old-Aged MS Dhoni Lookalike Spotted in Crowd During CSK vs PBKS IPL 2023 Match (See Pics and Video).

Watch Video of the Incident Here

The Rajasthan Royals' cheerleaders did not pay any attention to this man. Later, he took it a step further and teased the Gujarat Titans' cheerleaders, who were shown later in this video. One of them appeared to find this man's behaviour appalling as he said, “Dekho line maar rahi hai vo, handsome ladka nahi dekha kya aapne? (Look, she’s trying to woo me. Haven’t you seen a handsome boy before?."

However, this is not the first time that such an incident has happened. Earlier this season, a fan at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, during the Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans match, had held out a placard that stated, "Match nahi Russian dekhne aya hoon," (I came here to not watch the match but Russian (cheerleaders)." Many users on social media bashed the fan for his sexist remarks. With the IPL returning to its traditional home-and-away format this year, cheerleaders, too, have returned to the fray. Such incidents of spectator catcalling once again throw light on the mistreatment of cheerleaders in the IPL.

