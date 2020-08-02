On the occasion of Friendship Day 2020, Suresh Raina took to Twitter and posted a heart-whelming for his CSK captain MS Dhoni. The two dashing batsmen have played a lot of cricket together and there are numerous tales of their friendship. Owing to the fact, the official Twitter account of Chennai Super Kings shared a touching video, showcasing the bond of Raina and Dhoni. The southpaw was overwhelmed when he came across the post as he thanked CSK for tribute and also showered love on the talismanic wicket-keeper batsman. Raina said that the former Indian captain is not just his friend but a mentor and guide too. Sachin Tendulkar Goes Down Memory Lane on Friendship Day 2020.

“Thank you for creating such beautiful memories of us @ChennaiIPL. @msdhoni bhai is not just a friend, he is been my guiding force, my mentor & always been there in the hardest times. Thank you Mahi bhai. Happy #FriendshipDay ! See you soon,” wrote Raina while retweeting CSK’s video. Have a look. Friendship Day 2020: From Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers to Rohit Sharma and Yuzvendra Chahal, Top 5 Best Friends.

View Post:

Thank you for creating such beautiful memories of us @ChennaiIPL. @msdhoni bhai is not just a friend, he is been my guiding force, my mentor & always been there in the hardest times. Thank you Mahi bhai. Happy #FriendshipDay ! See you soon! https://t.co/BEwogPjD6M — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) August 2, 2020

So far, Raina and Dhoni have played 182 matches for CSK together, guiding the Yellow army to many victories. In fact, on many previous occasions, the former has credited Dhoni for his rise as a cricketer. Well, the two stars are set to join forces for CSK in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and will aim to guide their side to the fourth IPL title.

The marquee tournament, which is set to get underway on September 19, will be played in UAE this time around due to the COVID-19 crisis in India. Hence, all the teams will have to tackle a different challenge.

