Sunrisers Hyderabad registered a modest score during the Indian Premier League 2025 match against the Delhi Capitals at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, on Sunday. The star-studded batting line-up of Sunrisers Hyderabad failed to score runs as they were bundled out for 163 runs. Aniket Verma top-scored with 74 runs, whereas the rest of the batters failed to deliver with the bat. After Hyderabad's poor batting performance, funny memes and jokes went viral on social media. 'Mujhe Sixes Maarna Pasand Hai' Aniket Verma Reveals His Hobby, Video Goes Viral After Youngster's Spectacular 74 During DC vs SRH IPL 2025 Match.

Hilarious

With their 300+ agenda now SRH struggling even to score par score in the matches🤣🫵 pic.twitter.com/BodMIa1N5w — TukTuk Academy (@TukTuk_Academy) March 30, 2025

Lol

SRH's 300 Runs Story So Far

Kavya Maran to SRH Players

Kavya Maran to SRH in innings break#DCvsSRHpic.twitter.com/fmD04lQoZN — Rajabets 🇮🇳👑 (@rajabetsindia) March 30, 2025

Abki Bar 300 Par

