United States President Donald Trump on October 2, 2020 (Friday) confirmed that he and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for coronavirus. Following the news, several personalities around the world expressed their support towards the US president and also wished for him to recover quickly. Former Indian cricketer also hoped for Trump’s speedy recovery but had a hilarious take on his message. Donald Trump and Melania Trump Test Positive For COVID-19.

Donald Trump confirmed the news of him and Melania Trump testing positive for coronavirus through his official Twitter account. The United States president also added that he and the First Lady have begun their mandatory quarantine process. ‘Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!’ Donald Trump Tweeted. PM Narendra Modi Wishes Donald Trump, Melania Trump Quick Recovery From COVID-19 and Good Health.

Donald Trump's Tweet

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

Former Indian international Virender Sehwag wished the US President for a speedy recovery and known for his quirky social media antics, the 41-year-old added a hilarious message. ‘Trump ko Covid se nipatne ke liye Baba Sehwag ka aashirwad. Go Corona Go Corona Go’ the former Indian cricketer captioned his post as he posed in a Sadhu’s outfit.

See Post

Trump ko Covid se nipatne ke liye Baba Sehwag ka aashirwad. Go Corona Go Corona Go pic.twitter.com/6hVivMU9kY — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 2, 2020

The news of Donald Trump testing positive comes during the hectic election campaign, which is likely to take a hit. During the presidential election campaign, Trump has been travelling a lot across the United States. The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases touching 7,277,352 with the death toll being 2,07,791 so far.

