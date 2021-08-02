India (IND) and England (ENG) will face each other in one of the most anticipated series of the year. The ENG vs IND 1st Test 2021 will be played at the Trent Bridge Cricket Stadium in Nottingham on August 04, 2021 (Wednesday). Both sides will be aiming to get a winning start to the long five-match series. Meanwhile, fans searching for ENG vs IND 1st Test 2021 Dream11 Team Prediction can scroll down below. England All-Rounder Ben Stokes Takes Indefinite Break From Cricket, Withdraws From IND vs ENG Test Series.

England will be without star all-rounder Ben Stokes for the entire series as the world cup winner has taken an indefinite break from the game to focus on his mental health. Craig Overton will replace Stokes in the English team. Meanwhile, India have a full squad available at their disposal following a scare after Rishabh Pant’s positive COVID-19 diagnosis.

ENG vs IND 1st Test, Dream11 Prediction: Wicket-Keepers – Jos Buttler (ENG), Rishabh Pant (IND) can be the keepers in your team.

ENG vs IND 1st Test, Dream11 Prediction: Batsmen – Joe Root (ENG), Virat Kohli (IND), Rohit Sharma (IND) can be selected as the batsmen.

ENG vs IND 1st Test, Dream11 Prediction: All-Rounders – Sam Curran (ENG), Ollie Robinson (ENG), Ravindra Jadeja (IND) can be the all-rounders in your team.

ENG vs IND 1st Test, Dream11 Prediction: Bowlers – James Anderson (ENG), Ishant Sharma (IND), Jasprit Bumrah (IND) can be the bowlers.

ENG vs IND 1st Test, Dream11 Prediction: Jos Buttler (ENG), Rishabh Pant (IND), Joe Root (ENG), Virat Kohli (IND), Rohit Sharma (IND), Sam Curran (ENG), Ollie Robinson (ENG), Ravindra Jadeja (IND), James Anderson (ENG), Ishant Sharma (IND), Jasprit Bumrah (IND).

Joe Root (ENG) can be named as the captain if your ENG vs IND Dream11 Team while Virat Kohli (IND) can be selected as the vice-captain.

